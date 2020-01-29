trending in NEWS
- Everything You Need To Know About The Star-Studded 2020 Super Bowl Commercials
- Sylvester Stallone Retires Iconic Jet Black Look And Debuts Natural Gray Hair
- Kenya Moore Breaks Down Talking About Her Mom Reaching Out To Brooklyn
- ‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Burglary While High On Meth
- 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' Star Mendeecees Harris Is Released From Prison
Vanessa Bryant returned to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29 and changed her profile pic to a heartbreaking photo of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant. She switched her account to private in the wake of Kobe and Gianna’s deaths on Sunday, January 26 but has since returned to being public.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
View this post on Instagram
Had a great trip to @uconnwbb for senior night and the retirement of basketball legend @promise50 with my baby Gigi. Thank you Gampel, Thank you Coach Geno and Cd for the warm welcome. Good luck the rest of the way 💪🏾 #mambamentality #wizenard
A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Kobe Bryant
- Vanessa Bryant
Sound off in the comments below!