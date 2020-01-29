trending in NEWS

Vanessa Bryant returned to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29 and changed her profile pic to a heartbreaking photo of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant. She switched her account to private in the wake of Kobe and Gianna’s deaths on Sunday, January 26 but has since returned to being public.

 

