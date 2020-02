Photo credit: Shutterstock

At the moment, the former High School Musical star has yet to respond to the backlash. According to the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention , the coronavirus is a common virus that causes an infection of the sinuses or upper throat. The virus first appeared in 2012 and an outbreak followed in China in December 2019. Earlier this month, Stat News reported that the disease has spread into the United States and has affected more than 17,000 people and killed more than 360 lives. Last week, the federal government declared a national public health emergency and issued a ban “on foreign nationals traveling to the United States from China.”