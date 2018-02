Photo credit: Getty

The incident was rough enough that Bravo has offered the cast counseling, per reports. A Bravo rep has released a statement about their scary experience, saying “'The Real Housewives of New York City’ cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation.”