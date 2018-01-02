REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

VPR katie maloney breaks down tom schwartz cheating rumor pp View Gallery
Did He Or Didn’t He?

Katie Maloney Breaks Down Over Tom Schwartz Cheating Bombshell: ‘You Need Help!’

January 2, 2018 13:57PM

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star can’t remember if he made out with another woman.

On last night’s Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent dropped a bombshell about Katie Maloney’s husband Tom Schwartz. After Scheana Marie revealed Katie made a comment about Lala’s boyfriend being allegedly married, Lala clapped back and said Katie should worry about her own husband. Lala claimed Tom cheated on Katie by making out with Lala’s own friend, Allie. And when Katie found out about the rumor, she broke down and went off on Tom!

Katie Maloney Breaks Down Over Tom Schwartz Cheating Bombshell: ‘You Need Help!’

Back to intro
1/7
“All right, let’s talk about married people cheating,” Lala said when Scheana shared Katie’s comment. “Your man made out with my friend! Why don’t you worry about your own g*****n marriage and stop worrying about my man, who is very much not married, who has been my boyfriend for a year?”
Lala claimed that her friend Allie told her that Tom was “touchy-feely” and made out with her at a bar called the Bungalow while Katie was away in L.A. “Tom was pretty drunk. Hammered. He’s calling me Bubba all night. We started talking, and he just kissed me,” Allie texted Lala.
When Ariana Madix, who was also present for Lala’s bombshell news, confronted Tom about the rumor, he admitted he didn’t remember much about the night but had “no recollection” of cheating.
“I truly and honestly am baffled,” Tom told the cameras. “Obviously I’ve done this before, so I am capable of this, but I have no recollection whatsoever of it. I’m like a werewolf.”
Tom told Katie what Ariana had told him while out together with the rest of the group. Katie broke down and yelled at her husband. “Things have been nothing but good between us, but you can’t stop making out with people that aren’t your wife. What the f—k is wrong with you? You need help,” she yelled.
“I have already been down this road with Tom cheating on me. I feel like this is just some kind of bad dream,” she later said in a confessional.
Do you think Tom cheated on Katie? Sound off in the comments below.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

Exclusive
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: 5 Things You Need To Know
NEWS
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS