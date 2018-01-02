Did He Or Didn’t He?
Katie Maloney Breaks Down Over Tom Schwartz Cheating Bombshell: ‘You Need Help!’
The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star can’t remember if he made out with another woman.
On last night’s Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent dropped a bombshell about Katie Maloney’s husband Tom Schwartz. After Scheana Marie revealed Katie made a comment about Lala’s boyfriend being allegedly married, Lala clapped back and said Katie should worry about her own husband. Lala claimed Tom cheated on Katie by making out with Lala’s own friend, Allie. And when Katie found out about the rumor, she broke down and went off on Tom!
