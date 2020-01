View this post on Instagram

Day 5 Posting every day until there is a formal apology on the @wendyshow show and a donation of significance made to the cleft community. . @foxtv @bet , I’m sure you’ve seen this image already of @wendyshow and also are aware of here comments/actions regarding someone with a Cleft. . The amount of people not supporting Wendy and her actions are growing very fast as the awareness grows through social media. I can do this everyday, and there are thousands out there that will continue as well. I would hope that as a company you would not be okay with Wendy’s actions and would be in the forefront of ensuring an apology was made. . With hundreds of thousands of people engaging with this awareness campaign so far, I would be inclined to think I’m not wrong in my opinion. As a professional athlete, I understand the power of my platform, and use it for good. There are so many people that have shared their stories with me that don’t have a voice, and I stand up for them. Hope to see this corrected soon.