Wendy Williams is speaking candidly about her fear of going under the knife again. On the February 17 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old confessed that she is frightened of getting more surgery following her lymphedema diagnosis.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Wendy Williams is speaking candidly about her fear of going under the knife again. On the February 17 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old confessed that she is frightened of getting more surgery following her lymphedema diagnosis.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!