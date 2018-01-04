STYLE
Royal Introduction

Meet Meghan Markle's In-Demand Stylist And Wedding Expert BFF

January 4, 2018 12:32PM

Spoiler alert: She is the woman behind the princess-to-be’s engagement look.

Ever since Meghan Markle stunned fans at her engagement announcement in a sleek and belted long beige coat accessorized with a brown clutch, gloves, boots, and hat, people have been watching her to see what she’ll wear next as she prepares to walk down the aisle with Prince Harry. Click through to find out more about the woman behind her effortless style!

Meet Meghan Markle's In-Demand Stylist And Wedding Expert BFF

Her name is Jessica Mulroney and she is also Meghan’s best friend from Toronto. The stylish brown ensemble she put together for the princess-to-be sold out instantly in the same week of her wearing it.
Jessica is married to Canadian television host Ben Mulroney, who’s also been a contributor of Good Morning America since 2012. He is the son of former Canadian Prime Minster Brian Mulroney.
He and Jessica have three children, 7-year-old twin boys Brian and John as well as well as 4-year-old daughter Isabel (known as Ivy), all of whom often pop up on the stylist’s Instagram.
Jessica has been in such high demand that she also has a separate Instagram page strictly to show off her impeccable wedding style.
She has not only been styling Meghan’s pre-wedding looks, Jessica also put together the actress’ fictional bridal gown for her character on Suits!
Meghan’s not the only high-profile woman on her resume. Jessica also dresses Canadian first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, who turned heads at her husband and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s swearing in ceremony.
