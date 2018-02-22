NEWS
Best In The Biz

Here’s Where You’ve Seen The Stars Of ‘Black Panther’ Before Their Marvel Debut

February 22, 2018 17:11PM

From 'This Is Us' to 'The Wire,' the groundbreaking film's cast is not new to this.

The Black Panther film may be the first movie of its kind, but its cast is anything but new to the acting game. While the history-making film features a number of “fresh faces,” the entire cast has quite impressive resumes.  So, just where have you seen Black Panther, Killmonger, Nakia, and Shuri before they saved Wakanda?

Click through the gallery to find out what films the Black Panther cast starred in before making their Marvel debuts.

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther)

Known for: Get On Up, Marshall, 42, and Lincoln Heights.
Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger)

Known for: Hardball, The Wire, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, Fruitvale Station, Chronicle, That Awkward Moment, Fantastic Four, Red Tails, and Creed.
Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia)

Known for: 12 Years A Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Queen of Katwe, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Danai Gurira (Okoye)

Known for: The Walking Dead, and All Eyez on Me.
Angela Bassett (Ramonda)

Known for: Boyz n the Hood, The Jacksons: An American Dream, Malcolm X, What’s Love Got To Do With It, Waiting To Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Music of the Heart, Akeelah and the Bee, ER, Jumping the Broom, London Has Fallen, American Horror Story, and 9-1-1.
Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Known for: Black Mirror (Black Museum episode), and The Commuter.
Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi)

Known for: Get Out, Kick-Ass 2, Black Mirror (Fifteen Million Merits episode), Sicario, and Skins.
Forest Whitaker (Zuri)

Known for: Jason’s Lyric, Light It Up, Panic Room, Phone Booth, The Last King of Scotland, The Shield, The Great Debaters, Street Kings, Southpaw, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, Battlefield Earth, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Sterling K. Brown (N'Jobu)

Known for: This Is Us, American Crime Story, Insecure, Army Wives, and Person of Interest.
Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross)

Known for: Sherlock, The Hobbit Trilogy, Fargo, Captain America: Civil War, What’s Your Number?, and The Office.
John Kani (T'Chaka)

Known for: Captain America: Civil War, The Ghost and The Darkness, and Nothing But The Truth.
Winston Duke (M'Baku)

Known for: Person of Interest, and Modern Family.
Florence Kasumba (Ayo)

Known for: Wonder Woman, Emerald City, and Captain America: Civil War.
Andy Serkis (Ulysses Klaue)

Known for: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War For The Planet of The Apes, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Clueless, The Lord of The Rings, 13 Going on 30, King Kong, and The Hobbit.
David S. Lee (Limbani)

Known for: Get Smart, General Hospital, Nikita, Geostorm, and Blood Diamond.
Alex R. Hibbert (The cute little boy playing basketball during the end credits)

Known for: Moonlight and The Chi.
