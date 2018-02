Following her death, Whitney's music sales sky-rocketed, and her catalog of songs and albums sold nearly 1 million copies in one day after her passing.





Sadly, her daughter, Bobbi died on what would have been her 23rd birthday, reportedly due to a combination of drugs found in her system.

For followers who don't know, Whitney got her start with music icon Clive Davis.

In 1983, Clive, who was working with Arista Records at the time, was taken to a New York nightclub to see Whitney perform and he signed her on the spot.

He immediately became her mentor, spending two years supervising the production of her debut album Whitney Houston, which was released in 1985. The legendary music producer is contributing an essay about Houston for the book.