It was supposed to be a fun day for Arie and all his dates on this week’s episode, complete with the ladies competing in a lively wrestling match (after being trained by professionals, of course), and a riveting dog show featuring Arie’s own pup Bastien.

But while Arie’s four-legged friend may have won the top prize, he was not winning any cool points with Annaliese, which Arie definitely noticed. “I was hoping she’d finally get to enjoy herself on a date. I get it, though — some people have fears surrounding animals.”

That was the second strike against her. The first was just last week when an enjoyable bumper car outing proved to be a fiasco for her—which made Arie come to the conclusion that she was a bit of a buzzkill.

So flash forward to this week, and Arie apparently had enough of it. He told People magazine, “I thought we had really great potential. But, by this time, I really didn’t feel the chemistry.”

He went on, “As soon as I was 100 percent sure [she] wouldn’t be a long-term partner, I knew I had to say goodbye. That’s why I couldn’t kiss Annaliese. As much as being rejected can hurt, I couldn’t lead her on.”