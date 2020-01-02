Congratulations, Wilder Valderrama! On January 1, the That ‘70s Show actor proposed to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco at La Jolla in San Diego. Wilmer, 39, and Amanda, 28, began dating in 2019.
