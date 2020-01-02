Photo credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The Larry Crowne actor gushed about his romance with the model to Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. "I gotta say that I am very happy in my life. In this very moment I feel like, it's so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you're starting over again," he confessed. “And in my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at. I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter."