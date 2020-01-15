Will Smith and Martin Lawrence know how to make an entrance! In honor of their film premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, the two actors pulled up to the event in a luxurious ride.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence know how to make an entrance! In honor of their film premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 14, the two actors pulled up to the event in a luxurious ride.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!