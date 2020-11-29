What’s your damage, Heather? $4,995,000.

That’s how much actress Winona Ryder listed her longtime San Francisco, Calif., home for. The Edward Scissorhands star owns a second California home in the Outpost Estates neighborhood of Hollywood Hills, which she purchased in November 2016 for $2,200,000.

Ryder, 49, is not new to California life. She shot into the Hollywood spotlight in the early ’90s after her roles in 1988’s Beetlejuice and 1990’s Edward Scissorhands and, of course, the cult hit Heathers. While taking a brief pause from fame in the early 2000s, she made her return in the high-profile film Star Trek in 2009 and went onto star in Stranger Things.

Scroll through for a look at Ryder’s serene San Francisco home.