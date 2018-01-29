NEWS
'The Wonder Years' Star Says It Was Canceled After A 'Ridiculous' Sexual Harassment Claim Against Fred Savage

January 29, 2018 17:17PM

'I just thought it was a big joke,' she says.

Back in 1993, the hit series The Wonder Years was pulled off the air after 6 seasons, shattering its devoted audiences. Recently star Alley Mills spoke out about the show’s premature cancellation—citing a sexual harassment case against 16-year-old Fred Savage at the time the cause. Click through for all the details!

'The Wonder Years' Star Says It Was Canceled After A 'Ridiculous' Sexual Harassment Claim Against Fred Savage

Last Friday Alley, who played Fred’s mother Norma on the show, spoke to Yahoo ahead of the show’s 30 year-anniversary of its premiere and brought up the “completely ridiculous” lawsuit from costume designer Monique Long that she claims ended the show.
“When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not The Wonder Years was going to be renewed,” she said.
She went on to condemn the accusation and defend her co-star, “That’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”
Monique, who was 31 at the time, also alleged that Fred’s other co-star Jason Hervey (who was 20 at the time) verbally and physically harassed her, which she claimed led her to not be able to do her job well and she was fired.
Alley also related the lawsuit against Fred to what’s happening in the current #MeToo movement, continuing “It’s a little bit like what’s happening now — some innocent people can get caught up in this stuff; it’s very tricky.”
She also took issue with ABC prohibiting the cast from speaking about the case at the time and settling with Monique. “They bought her off, which really made me mad. That was incorrigible that the network did that. They should never have paid her off. They wanted to avoid a scandal or something, but it made them look guilty. You know, you don’t pay someone off when there was no crime, you just fire the girl.”
