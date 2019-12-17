Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli looked totally in love during a romantic trip to Texas together. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared several snaps of their trip to the southwest region of the USA on December 15.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli looked totally in love during a romantic trip to Texas together. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared several snaps of their trip to the southwest region of the USA on December 15.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!