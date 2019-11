Photo credit: Shutterstock

Zoë opened up about the rejection in the August 2015 issue of NYLON . “In the last Batman movie [The Dark Knight Rises], they told me that I couldn’t get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren’t ‘going urban,’” she claimed. “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?’” Though she didn't explicitly name who handled her audition, "urban" is often used as a coded term to describe race.