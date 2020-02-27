Kailyn Lowry is fully ready to welcome her fourth baby on her own.

The Teen Mom 2 star is pregnant with her fourth child, but her second with her ex, Chris Lopez. She admitted to Us Weekly that she is “prepared” to raise the baby boy without her ex.

