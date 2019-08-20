The Teen Mom OG finale was one for the books.

Amber Portwood was arrested on July 5th. The mother-of-two was put in handcuffs for domestic violence after she allegedly attacked her baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, with a machete. Prior the the arrest, Amber admitted to her cousin, Krystal, that every little thing was leaving her “irritated.” After attempting to celebrate the Fourth of July, things went south and Andrew texted 911 for help because he felt like his and James’ lives were in danger. Following the incident, Amber’s first baby daddy, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina, grabbed a bite to eat while discussing the impact Amber’s actions have on their family. Kristina tried to hold back tears while discussing how Leah asked her what will happen to her little brother, James, if Amber returns to jail.

Mackenzie Mckee received some heartbreaking news about her mother, Angie. In early 2018, it was announced that Angie was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer and since then, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions. Unfortunately, even though Angie started a new chemo treatment, she wasn’t progressing. She further explained her body’s current state and told Mackenzie and her sister, Whitney, that doctor’s told her that saying she has 6 months to live is really pushing it. Later on, Mackenzie broke down to her husband, Josh, over not knowing what the future holds for the year. The couple then sat down with their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, to tell them about their Grandma’s cancer and how it’s not getting any better.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra FINALLY had their 10-year visit with their first daughter, Carly, who they placed for adoption after her birth. The couple brought along their two daughters, Nova and Vaeda, to see their birth sister. Tyler and Cate have remained strong throughout the years, but this visit was extremely emotional. After seeing all their girls playing together, the couple had a harder time saying good. Tyler broke down in tears after seeing Carly being comforted by her parents.

Cheyenne Floyd wanted to clear the air with Cory Wharton‘s new girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. After it was announced the two rekindled their romance, Taylor’s old racist tweets resurfaced. Before Cheyenne’s mom would allow Taylor to spend more time around Ryder, she wanted the tweets to be addressed. While out to dinner, Cheyenne addressed the “elephant in the room” with Taylor and Cory. The conversation went extremely well and all four were able to agree that they should remain civil for Ryder.

Maci Bookout is one concerned mom. After a year filled with ups and downs, her main concern was how her son, Bentley, was handling it all. Between growing up on television to his dad, Ryan Edwards, going to jail, the mother-of-three suggested that he goes to see a therapist and he agreed! The 10-year-old had a positive attitude about speaking to someone and the session went great.