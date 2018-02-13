What a spooky night!

Baby joy! Amber Portwood finally announced her baby news to her friends and family so now, it’s time to focus and get prepared. However, the joy was quickly turned to stress when Andrew Glennon, the baby daddy, suggested the two wait to find out the baby’s gender so it can be a surprise. Amber disagreed with his “hippie” suggestion since she wants to find out the gender so she can get the crib, clothes, and more ready before the baby arrives. The two get into an explosive argument and in the end, Amber wins. The little growing family also celebrated Halloween with her daughter, Leah, her ex and first baby daddy, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina. The crew went to a haunted hay ride and by the looks of it, they had fun and it was scary! Later on, Gary expressed his concern for Amber and even took a dig at his first baby mama and said with a smile on his face, “hopefully it’s not Matt [Baier’s!“] Kristina added, “I think there was a break between Matt and Andrew, I think, I don’t know!” Recently, fans speculated that Amber’s baby could possibly be Matt’s, but an insider insisted to RadarOnline.com, “It’s definitely not his.”



Halloween horror! Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards still have yet to come up with a custody agreement, since he has yet to take a drug test in order to see their son, Bentley, more often. As it’s always been a tradition, Maci and Ryan take Bentley trick-or-treating together with his grandparents, Jen and Larry. However, things took a haunted turn when Maci changed the time to start which left Ryan, his wife, Mackenzie, and her son, Hudson, unable to join the trick-or-treating festivities. Later on, Ryan was furious and during a one-on-one conversation with Mackenzie, he claimed that Maci intentionally wanted to ruin the plans and that she knew about them having to wrap up at 6pm. However, in a different scene, Maci claimed to her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she didn’t know anything about Ryan and Mackenzie’s time schedule.

More baby joy! Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, are finally ready to share their exciting news about her pregnancy! However, despite the happy time, the two are faced with sending his dad, Butch back to rehab. But this time, the reality star grandpa would be entering on his own without any parole. Luckily for Butch, Cate and Tyler were fully on board to support him and even pay the $48,000 it would cost for him to check into a facility, as long as he took it seriously. Before deciding to check into a facility, Butch was torn because he was worried about Tyler’s sister, Amber. In the end, Butch decided to go but faced a lot of anxiety about leaving his family members behind. Recently, it was reported that Cate suffered a miscarriage before entering treatment in November 2017.

Wedding drama! Farrah Abraham finally returned home from Italy and all the drama to even more…drama! Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2 reached out to Farrah to warn her that her ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, was invited to her mom, Debra’s wedding. Farrah was extremely confused so she FaceTimed her mom and blasted her! However, Debra decided to stand by her decision with Courtland being invited.