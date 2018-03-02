According to Arie Luyendyk Jr., if he breaks your heart in the most earthshattering of ways, you have a pretty good shot at becoming the next Bachelorette.

The current star of The Bachelor, who’s gearing up for the airing of his DRAMA-FILLED season finale, seems to know exactly who will be the next Bachelorette leading lady.

When the former racecar driver was asked if he thought someone from his season of The Bachelor had a good shot at becoming the next Bachelorette, his intended coy response seemed to actually tell it all.

“Yes, but I’ll have to hold that opinion for a later date, just because we’re not there yet,” he told Us Weekly, adding that it has to do with what happens during the finale.

As OK! readers’ know, it was recently revealed that Arie called off his engagement to his Bachelor winner to date his runner-up.

While viewers will have to wait and see just who that woman is, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the Bachelorette frontrunners are Tia Booth, who made to Arie’s final four, Kendall Long, she was sent home after overnight dates, and Arie’s final two: Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham.

Who do you think will be the next Bachelorette? Sound off in the comments!