Ben Higgins Gives Arie Luyendyk Jr. Advice On How To Handle The Fallout After His Messy ‘Bachelor’ Finale
‘He should own it.’
Ben Higgins knows a thing or two about handling fan backlash. So, he’s offering his best tips to Arie Luyendyk Jr. The former Bachelor star, who took a lot of heat after he told both of his final two contestants he loved them, offered up some advice to the current Bachelor — who also told both of his final two women he loved them, amongst other things — as he gears up for the airing of what Chris Harrison promises is the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever! (If you don’t want any Bachelor spoilers, please stop reading)
Ben Higgins Gives Arie Luyendyk Jr. Advice On How To Handle The Fallout After His Messy ‘Bachelor’ Finale
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
Sound off in the comments below!