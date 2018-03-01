REALITY TV
Bro Code!

Ben Higgins Gives Arie Luyendyk Jr. Advice On How To Handle The Fallout After His Messy 'Bachelor' Finale

Ben Higgins knows a thing or two about handling fan backlash. So, he’s offering his best tips to Arie Luyendyk Jr. The former Bachelor star, who took a lot of heat after he told both of his final two contestants he loved them, offered up some advice to the current Bachelor — who also told both of his final two women he loved them, amongst other things — as he gears up for the airing of what Chris Harrison promises is the most dramatic Bachelor finale ever! (If you don’t want any Bachelor spoilers, please stop reading)

After it was revealed on Wednesday that Arie called off his engagement with his winner to date his runner-up, Bachelor Nation went into a frenzy. Almost immediately, fans started attacking Arie for his final decision.
However, not all Bachelor fans were quick to judge the 36-year-old for following his heart.
“He should own it,” Ben advised while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “Ultimately he decided to do the things he did. Even if it was wrong, we’re entitled as humans to make incorrect decisions sometimes. That's OK, as long as we recognize that and move forward with that. “
“To say, "I messed up, I was wrong." … As a fan of the show, I would forgive him and offer him grace," the former Bachelor added. "Nothing looks worse than blaming everybody else for a decision that you made.”
The Bachelor finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
