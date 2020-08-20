Bear Brown has opened up about suffering a “devastating loss” as a wildfire swept through the Washington mountains and ravaged his home.

The Palmer fire in Washington’s Okanogan County, as of Wednesday, has charred over 6,000 acres of land which led to families in 85 homes evacuating as per reports by the local media.

Brown spoke about the ongoing blaze ravaging his family home.

He took to Instagram to share the news of his loss: “We suffered a devastating loss yesterday, a fire swept through our mountain, our home!

“The loss seems to be great! It’s still burning! I’ll keep everyone posted! God Bless!”

The 31-year-old spoke to The Sun, revealing that the family is still working on gathering details on the loss they incurred in the fire.

“We are very grateful that the family are all safe and have enormous gratitude for the firefighters who made sure of that,” the Alaskan Bush People star added.

With ongoing rescue work conducted by the Red Cross, officials are yet to record any fatalities, injuries or the count of homes that were destroyed as a result of the disaster.

The evacuation notice asked families in the affected area to bring prescription and emergency medication, extra clothes, hygiene items, important documents, care items for young children, among other comfort things.

Bear’s parents, Ami and Billy Brown, relocated to North Star Ranch in the state wilderness from their Alaskan home — where the children Bam, Bear, Matt, Noah, Gabe, Rain, and Bird were born and raised — in 2019. The Inquisitor reported the celebrity family to be living in their 29-acre home, which was on the market for $795,000 in Nov. 2019.

However, the TV star had to move south to the 435-acre ranch located in the North Cascade mountains after Ami was diagnosed with cancer. The doctor had advised against living off-grid while she was battling cancer.

Ami has sent out an update on the disease to her fans, saying that it has recessed.

Billy revealed more details on how things have been for him and his wife — he mentioned that his wife was enjoying the tractor he gifted her for her birthday.

He told PEOPLE: “How many people can get their wife a little tractor and she’s tickled to death with it?

“It’s pretty cool. And I might have me an orchard for the grandbabies.”

However, things seemed to take an ominous turn for the family. The Sun reported that Amber Branson, 44, died following a Texas fire. She was the niece of Ami.

Les, Ami’s other brother, shared the news on Facebook: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I must relay to you that my niece, Amber Branson, died from severe injuries sustained in a fire.”

In response to the fire, the Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency across Washington state.

“Wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians all across the state,” Inslee said.

“And the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on our resources, as some of our usual support is further limited due to international movement restrictions,” added the governor.