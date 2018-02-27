Tonight was the most emotional episode this season.

Tyler Baltierra opened up about the heartbreaking moment Catelynn Lowell had a miscarriage. “It was very traumatic. You see her shaking and she got blood everywhere, you don’t know what to do,” he explained. “She kind of cleaned herself up and we figured what was going on. We realized what was going on.” Tyler continued to explain to an emotional Kerthy, their producer, “We sat in the bed and cried. Just held each other. There’s nothing you can really do.” Cate went to her doctor to confirm that she miscarried. Afterwards, Tyler broke down while talking to their Kerthy, about Cate saying how she wanted to commit suicide following the miscarriage. Tyler took action fast and found his wife a facility center in Tuscan. He even admitted, “I really wanted that baby.” Cate made the strong decision to check into rehab and after leaving her, Tyler broke down in the car.

Farrah Abraham’s days on the show are dwindling down due to her actions. The mother was left furious after she accused Sophia’s set teacher of giving her candy, so she fired her and demanded a new one or else she was not filming anymore. The situation left producers unhappy since Farrah’s request was delaying filming. Later on, after not seeing a house she liked in Los Angeles to potentially move into, Farrah blasted her producer, Kristen, for not getting a new set teacher and ended up going back to the hotel. Since Farrah refused to film with Kristen, executive producer Morgan, planned to have a sit down conversation with her regarding her participating in the show. The entire crew showed up at Farrah’s dad, Michael’s house ready to talk…but it will be seen in next week’s episode.

Amber Portwood’s baby daddy and ex, Gary Shirley, wants to know who his daddy is! The reality star dad has believed that Jody, is his biological father since the timing of his relationship with his mother has lined up. However, since Gary is still unsure…he wants answers! Kristina expressed her concern over the medical history and how it would benefit their kids in the end to know. Gary planned on getting the paternity test, but he didn’t want his relationship with Jody to change. He still wants him in his life as well as his daughters.

Maci Bookout hasn’t been very open about her PCOS, until recently. The mother-of-three revealed that she experiences “the worst pain ever” because of her diagnosis. She went to see her doctor to inquire about different medications and otter treatments but wasn’t set on any of the options, especially surgery, and said, “I’m going to keep doing what I’m been doing.”

What did you think of tonight’s episode? Let us know your thoughts!