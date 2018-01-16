Baby time for the Teen Mom OG ladies!

Catelynn Lowell headed to the doctor to get checked out since she decided she is ready to get pregnant again…but her husband, Tyler Baltierra, had no idea since he wants it to be a surprise. Her doctor told her, “I just wanted to double check, you cancelled your last couple of appoints to get this IUD out, are you certain this is what you want to do?” She happily responded, “It is! I think it was me basically fighting with, like self talk, I get nervous, I mean, it is scary going from one to two [kids]. I had postpartum with Nova, so that was one of the factors too.” Even though she decided she is ready to have another baby, her health was a concern. The doctor gave Cate some advice about her health that she should consider before getting pregnant. She got it taken out and told her producers it can happen…any day!

Maci Bookout’s drama with Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie is only getting worse! The two were planning on having another wedding, but when Maci received her invitation, she wasn’t happy. “The wedding invitation is only addressed for myself and Bentley,” she said. “It says Maci Bookout, not Maci Mckinney and Bentley.” She explained to her friend that her husband, Taylor McKinney, and the rest of their family wasn’t invited. However, Ryan and Mackenzie had a different story. While in Las Vegas celebrating their bachelor and bachelorette parties, she told her friends that she did invite Maci and Taylor, but laughed for a little afterwards, which left Ryan’s mom Jen looking very uncomfortable. While at the boys house, Ryan told his friends that only Maci and Bentley were invited, but his dad, Larry, chimed in and fired back saying Maci and Taylor were invited. Say what?!

And baby makes four! Amber Portwood and her new man, Andrew Glennon, jetted off to Hawaii for some relaxation…however that was quickly changed! She was feeling sick right before leaving and while on the trip, so she took a pregnancy test and it came back positive! And while she was over the moon with her baby news, Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina weren’t too thrilled over not spending much time with her daughter, Leah. Gary slammed Amber’s parenting over the years and how she has had the opportunity to come and go with Leah. Even Kristina said how Leah has questioned her mother’s new boyfriend and why she said she was too depressed to see her, but not him. Aww!

Farrah Abraham is off to Italy with her entire family, and yes…her entire family! Farrah’s dad Michael, his fiancee Amy, her mother Debra, and her daughter, Sophia, all went on a family vacation together to help mend their relationships. It started off well, but it quickly took a turn for the worse after Debra brought up Farrah’s ex, Simon Saran. While out to dinner, the two feuded over lies and ex-boyfriends, and it ended up being awkward.

