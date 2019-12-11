Chelsea Houska is grown up and done with the drama! The mother of three sat down with Dr. Drew and Nessa and blasted the way that Adam Lind‘s mother Donna treated her. She recalled the phone call she received about how Donna wants to change the court order so Adam and Aubree can be over her house at the same time but Chelsea was furious because she felt like Adam wasn’t the one who wanted to change it. Chelsea also revealed how she eventually broke out of her shell and started experiencing more using her platform from the show. She explained how she started getting into more of the fashion world and loves it.

Briana DeJesus came face to face with her ex-boyfriend John. The former couple sat down on the stage together for the first time in a month. They both discussed what went wrong in their relationship, how they wish it worked out and how they wish they got more from one another. In the end, they both realized it wouldn’t work out because of where they are in life. Briana also sat down with Devoin Austin and slammed him for not stepping up enough for their daughter Nova. He admitted that he definitely had a rough few months, but is hopeful once he gets a car.

Jade Cline is as honest as they come and that isn’t easy for some. While on the couch with her mom Christine as well as her grandma Lori, things got heated when discussing addiction. Christy wasn’t happy with a lot of comments Dr. Drew made about finding a program that suites your lifestyle and helps with addiction recovery. It escalated when Jade made a few comments as well, and Christy stormed off the stage. Jade’s baby daddy Sean Austin joined the stage and he openly discussed his addiction and how he overcame it for his daughter. Looking back on the season, he admitted he regretted a lot of his past actions and was embarrassed.

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry sat down together to discuss their wild Costa Rica vacation together. Both ladies admitted they had quite the trip which resulted in Leah’s sister Victoria getting pregnant. Kail and Leah both said they asked Victoria if they used protection and she claimed they did, later confessing they didn’t. Later on, Leah was joined by Victoria and they video chatted with her baby daddy as well as Leah’s new “friend.” They didn’t admit to being anything more than friends, but the vibe was there.