Chelsea Houska put her foot down. After her custody order for Aubree with her first baby daddy Adam Lind was finally going well, the mother of three got a call from his mother, Donna. Adam’s mom asked if she would be open to changing the court order so Adam could be at her house during Aubree’s monthly visit. Chelsea was furious over the way Donna spoke to her and explained to her that she doesn’t feel comfortable with Adam being around Aubree yet, unless it’s at a school function or the visitation center. Well, Donna wasn’t happy.

Leah Messer is done with her confusing romance. After a few hookup sessions and flirty exchanges, the mother of three was tired of the back and forth with her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The two attempted to grab dinner together and talk about their status, but as always, Jeremy is either working or super busy. After cancelling their dinner date late week, Jeremy didn’t bother reaching out to Leah, which left her furious. She ended up calling him and they both agreed it’s best if they stayed friends.

Briana DeJesus is officially back on the market! After over a year of dating, the mother of two called it quits with her boyfriend John. For some time, Briana admitted she wasn’t happy and decided she didn’t want to be with him anymore. She ended up texting him that she doesn’t want the relationship to continue and just about everyone told her she needs to discuss this with him in person. Briana flew to New York and they ended their romance.

Kailyn Lowry stayed strong for her children. After learning that her dog Bear was very sick and in pain, she made the difficult decision to put him down so he’s no longer in pain. The mother of three decided to give the boys the opportunity to be with her in the room so she sat them down and discussed death with Issac, Lincoln and Lux. Due to their ages, Isaac was the only one to understand what was happening. The family said goodbye to the beloved pet.

Jade Cline finally had some positivity back in her life. After her parents arrest and splitting with baby daddy Sean Austin, things were finally settling down. Sean wasn’t able to pay his bills, so Jade let him live with her and their daughter, Khloie. After spending time together as a family under one roof, Sean and Jade both realized they hope to eventually one day work things out and be a family again.