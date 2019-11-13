Chelsea Houska had a lot to celebrate! After months of hard work, her flannels with the local boutique Laurie Belle’s was finally launching. For the big occasion, the owner threw a party at the store, but before the celebration started, Chelsea experienced a bit of anxiety. During the car ride there, the mother of three was panicking and relied on her meditation tapes to help calm her down. Luckily, her husband, Cole DeBoer, was by her side helping her through it. Of course, the party and launch was a huge success!

Leah Messer‘s girls headed back to school! After a fun summer of vacations and camp, it was time to hit the books! The mother of three was excited for her girls to see their friends again, but admitted she worried about her daughter, Ali. She was getting a new aid this year and Leah worried about Ali bonding with the worker.

Kailyn Lowry finally moved into her new home with the boys! After her offer was accepted, she wanted to wait a bit to show the boys so it’s an easy transition. She packed up their rooms while they were spending time with their dads, so they could be fully surprised.

Briana DeJesus‘ relationship was at a very, very awkward place. After an uncomfortable trip to New York to visit her boyfriend, John, and his family, he came down to Florida to see her. Just prior to him arriving, Briana admitted to being unsure about where their relationship was headed because she just purchased her own home for her mom, sister and daughters to live in. During the home buying process, Briana confessed she didn’t think about her relationship with John. When he arrived in Florida, there wasn’t a lot of talking and Briana explained that if he was to move to Florida, they wouldn’t be living together.

Jade Cline had a lot on her plate but luckily, her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin, stepped up. After a rocky few weeks, which included their breakup and then her parents landing in jail, she was extremely overwhelmed. However, after some time apart, Sean realized that he wants his relationship with Jade to work. Later on, she sat down with him and told him to “man up” for his family.