Pass Cole DeBoer a tissue! Chelsea Houska‘s husband got emotional over Aubree‘s first day of school and it was beautiful. Plus, Kailyn Lowry celebrated Lux‘s birthday, Leah Messer‘s daughter got accepted into MD camp, Briana DeJesus headed to New York and Jade Cline broke down over her parents.

Watch the video above to hear more! Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8pm ET, only on MTV!