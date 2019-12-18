An episode full of drama is the perfect way to end the Teen Mom 2 season!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer sat down with Teen Mom OG favorites Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra to discuss anxiety and panic attacks. On the last few seasons, Chelsea has been sharing her experience more and fans have gotten to watch her learn who to handle them. The ladies discussed where their anxiety stems from and the men jumped in to explain how they feel when their wives are going through it.

Kailyn Lowry isn’t afraid to tell the truth! The mother of three sat down with the newest member Jade Cline and admitted she wasn’t thrilled when she learned the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star was joining the show. However, she admitted the two got the chance to meet and they hit it off.

Despite Kail and Jade becoming pals, things escalated with Jade’s former costars when they hit the stage. Brianna Jaramillo, Ashley Jones, Kayla Sessler, Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott joined the ladies on stage and a massive fight broke out. Ashley stormed off the stage, as well as Kail when Nessa told her to be quiet. Ashley bashed her costars for never reaching out to her, despite all of the support she gives them. Later on, Ashley agreed to join the ladies on stage again to discuss their drama, and well another fight broke out. Security eventually took the ladies off the stage.

Briana DeJesus does love Devoin Austin! The parents of Nova sat down with Brittany to discuss Briana’s second baby daddy Luis. Their mom Roxanne joined the conversation via video chat and admitted that she thinks Luis has an issue and should see a therapist. Despite all the hate they give Devoin, all the ladies credited him for the way he treats Stella.