Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has been fired hours after his shocking homophobic Twitter rant.

MTV released a statement saying, “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Following his Twitter rant earlier this week, Jenelle and David both deleted their accounts following the intense backlash from fans, as well as their co-stars. Many of the fellow MTV stars, such as Kailyn Lowry, Randy Houska, and Leah Messer, slammed David’s remarks and requested that MTV takes action.

Hours before MTV announced they are parting ways with the reality star husband, Jenelle released a statement apologizing for her husband’s actions. “David didn’t understand how offensive peoplewould get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.”

Are you shocked that MTV fired David? Let us know your thoughts!