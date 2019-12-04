Jeremy Calvert is fed up! Leah Messer‘s second ex-husband revealed his opinion of her first ex-husband, Corey Simms. As fans previously have seen, all of the parents get along well, but they definitely don’t agree with each other’s actions. Jeremy slammed Corey for not being there for his daughter Ali at doctor’s appointments, as well as his wife Miranda. Jeremy even admitted that he thinks Corey “uses” Leah when it comes to caring for the twins and he should make more of an “effort.” While Leah didn’t want to cause any issues, she did admit that she thinks something could be going on with Miranda and that explains her lack of involvement with the twins.

Kailyn Lowry opened up about the time she almost went to jail for her son Isaac to experience Hawaii. While sitting down with Dr. Drew, she revealed that she feels the same exact way today, which is she would sit in jail for her son to go on vacation. She revealed that following the incident, her first baby daddy Jo Rivera actually apologized to her and explained that he thought they were both in a bad place communications wise and should work on it. As for her second baby daddy, Javi Marroquin, she laughed off his drama and said that he doesn’t want to film because it “gets him into trouble,” but “he gets into trouble regardless.” For her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, she confessed the two aren’t co-parenting right now and he is working on himself to be the best for their son Lux.

Briana DeJesus is done and moving on! Dr. Drew and Nessa thought that her romance with John was going great, so they were shocked to hear what went wrong. The mother of two explained that one day she woke up and realized she doesn’t love him and she isn’t happy anymore. Before welcoming John on the stage, she also spoke about her two baby daddies. She defended her decision to give Stella’s dad, Luis, the money he asked for, despite him not being around for their daughter. She said she would do the same for Nova’s dad, Devoin Austin, if he asked. As for both of her baby daddies, her relationships with the two are completely different. She claimed Luis is never around, while Devoin comes around every so often.

Jade Cline finished her first season on the show! She revealed details about her dad’s depression and suicide that occurred when she was only a few months old. Plus, she didn’t hold back when she discussed her baby daddy Sean Austin and her parents drug use.