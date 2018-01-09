The Jersey Shore gang is back for round two with the new show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but they still have a major decision to make before they pack their bags: where are they going?!

In a shocking twist, MTV has decided to leave the decision up to the viewers, which they revealed in the brand new trailer for JS: Family Vacation, which aired during last night’s Floribama Shore finale.

“Party’s back!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi yells at the start of the trailer. But the text “Where the f*** they going?” pops up next, and it soon becomes obvious that the Jersey Shore cast isn’t returning to its roots in Seaside but is instead embarking on a much different kind of adventure this time around.

“F***in’ New York?” the text reads over the Statue of Liberty. “F***in’ Dallas?” the text next reads over a rodeo cowboy. The trailer proceeds to lay out multiple options for the Jersey Shore crew, including Chicago, Miami, and even the Grand Canyon!

Then MTV viewers lets viewers know it’s up to them to pick where Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro head for their family vacation. All they have to do is tweet their top pick with the hashtag #JSFamilyVacation.

Watch the full trailer below!

F*cking New York? F*cking Miami? F*cking Vegas? Make YOUR choice heard on where the #JerseyShore crew heads next by using #JSFamilyVacation! 📍 pic.twitter.com/ie2ljErILi — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShoreMTV) January 9, 2018

Where do you think the Jersey Shore cast should go for their family vacation? Let us know in the comments below!