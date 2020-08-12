Don’t mess with Kim Zolciak! The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had a strong message for internet trolls after they accused her of getting plastic surgery during quarantine.

“I see you bitches could only behave for a week on my Instagram,” the 42-year-old began via Instagram Stories on August 11. “Listen, I live a f–king dream — great husband, healthy amazing kids. I am f–king healthy, three successful companies, my own TV show. I don’t give a f–k if you think my face looks altered because I want to know who the f–k is getting an altered face during quarantine, sweetie.”

Zolciak — who sported glasses and no makeup during the video rant — made it clear that a plastic surgeon was not coming near her face at this point in time. “If you find one, let me f–king know,” she exclaimed.

22 CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE DRASTICALLY CHANGED THEIR LOOK

“Anyway, bitter bitches. Listen, find Jesus, find some f–king positivity in your life, stop being nasty because some of you are f–king ugly. Like for real,” she said. “So, it’s often the ugly ones that are Christ lovers that comment nasty s–t on my page, so I just wanted to share that food for thought.”

However, the blonde beauty gave a shout-out to her loyal supporters who are always there to defend the reality star. “You make me laugh, you make me cry. I want to thank you for bringing more positivity to this world because I feel like we could all use a little bit more positivity,” she added.

Ultimately, Zolciak admitted the rumors don’t get to her since she is “strong” and has been “in the business for 13 years.”

BLAKE, SCARLETT, GISELE AND MORE CELEBS’ PLASTIC SURGERY—THAT TOTALLY WORKED!

“There is no need to spread negativity,” she concluded. “Thank you for all my sweet, amazing fans that just support me day in and day out. You do not go unnoticed.”

Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann have been fighting off plastic surgery rumors for years. However, in 2019, Zolciak admitted she has gone under the knife quite a bit. “I had a major hernia after my twins, so I had to have it repaired regardless, and they do it the same way almost as a tummy tuck, so I said you might as well do the repair, and I mean it was covered by insurance and the whole nine yards,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“So, I don’t know that I honestly would’ve done a tummy tuck, I feel like my stomach was pretty good, but I’m open with [her plastic surgeries],” she admitted.

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA’ STAR KENYA MOORE SHOWS OFF HER ROCK HARD ABS IN A YELLOW BIKINI

But that’s not all — Zolciak has “done” her “lips” and has “gotten Botox from 23-on for migraines.”

As for the 23-year-old star, Zolciak let her daughter get her lips done at 18 years old. “So, I did take her and I got a lot of heat for that, but it’s like, she’s going to do it anyway,” the mom of six revealed.

Ultimately, Zolciak and Biermann know they are going to get called out no matter what. “People always have something to say. You’re never going to win,” Zolciak added.