Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert were suppose to FINALLY go on their date, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out! The two made plans to grab dinner and discuss their confusing situation, but Jeremy’s grandpa needed him by his side and their plans got cancelled. Leah admitted to her producer that she was extremely disappointed the two didn’t go out.

Briana DeJesus‘ second baby daddy, Luis, came around to visit their daughter, Stella, after not seeing her for 7 months. The mother of two’s ex wanted to say goodbye to their 2 year old before he left for a trucking job, which Briana, as well as her sister, Brittany, found very odd. Before leaving, Luis asked Briana for a very big favor. He asked to borrow $1,500.00 from her before leaving for work to pay for a few things, which left Briana absolutely speechless. She then realized that was the reason why he was coming to visit Stella. Briana ended up giving him the money.

Jade Cline also faced a lot of money problems with her baby daddy, Sean Austin. After she moved out with their daughter, Khloie, Sean was responsible to pay the rent, but since he didn’t have a job, he wasn’t able to. Jade learned that if she didn’t pay the money that’s due, they would be sued for the unpaid rent. Since her name was on the lease still, she would still be sued because her name is in the contract. In the end, Sean never paid the money but Jade did to prevent that from happening.

Kailyn Lowry‘s heartbreak left viewers absolutely broken. After realizing that her dog, Bear, has been sick, she took him to the vet for a few tests. Before heading to the VMAs, she learned that Bear possibly might have cancer and there is a possibility she will need to put him down.

Chelsea Houska celebrated a big, big birthday! The mother of three’s oldest daughter, Aubree, turned 10 years old. To celebrate, Aubree and her friends spent the day together and later on, she celebrated with her family. Chelsea sat down with her friend, Laura, and opened up to her about how Aubree’s dad, Adam Lind, didn’t even call her on her birthday, but is still visiting her at school during lunch. Later on, while out with her friends, Adam’s mom, Donna, called Chelsea and left her voicemail saying she wants to speak to her about things.