Teen Mom 2 fans had their heartbroken, again.

Leah Messer decided to end her rekindled hooking up relationship with her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. After years of flirty exchanges and hook ups, they decided it’s best they remain friends and just co-parent their daughter, Addie.

Plus, Chelsea Houska slammed Adam Lind’s mom, Briana DeJesus split with her boyfriend and more! Watch the video above!