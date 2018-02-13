Mackenzie Mckee is taking Body By Mac to a whole new level!

In an exclusive interview with OKMagazine.com, the reality star turned fitness guru opened up about her new 90 day program. “I decided I wanted to go above the 4 week program and design one where you use some equipment. A 90 day program that got harder each month. I wanted to this go around have people in the program with me. I asked many friends and they all sounded excited until they realized the time and energy put into this program.”

She continued, “I was about to start over and just finish the program alone and my crazy and in shape mother, Angie, told me she will not allow me to start over and she will do them with me. I usually would film 1 full video a day and edit it and start again the next day. But when that wild woman was involved, she said we will film 3 full cardio hiits a day. And yes, she did not let me walk out of the gym until we got all 3 done. Out of all the videos she was in 95 percent of the program.”

Unfortunately, just as she was about to finish her program, Mackenzie’s world was turned upside down. She explained, “One morning she came to drag me out of bed and to go film at the gym and I look over to see she was covered in bandaids.” Her mother, Angie, explained that she took a hard fall and blacked out during her daily morning run, but still wanted to film all three videos for that day. Mackenzie said, “She called that night to ask how editing was going and if there was anyway I could edit out her heavy breathing. I was confused because she is in much better shape than me. She said she thinks she is losing her strength and the doctor thinks she has bronchitis or an infection in her lungs. I wish that was the case. She told me to relax through Christmas and we will get the last 3 videos done right after.”

Following the holidays, Mackenzie and her family received the worst news. “Things took a turn and I will never forget receiving the text that she may have lung cancer that is also in her brain. It was indeed the worst day of my life and I instantly felt guilty for making her do the program with me. I could barely breath the entire week. Stage four lung cancer and brain cancer and she was doing hours of intense cardio with me after running and then ending her day with crossfit training some days. I waited until all the family was gone one night at the hospital and with great tears I told her ‘I’m so sorry and I will destroy the footage and start over or just forgot about the program.'”

However, showing how strong she is, her mother looked at her and said “Don’t you dare Mackenzie, I wanted to do that. You worked so hard, get your sister and have them finish the program with you.” After her mother’s request, Mackenzie and her family members finished the program wearing a t-shirt with a silhouette of her mom running a marathon. The mother-of-three explained, “It will always hold a huge meaning to me and sometimes I will sit and watch those videos of us and wish she was at that weight again and felt that good. She also told me in the hospital that she needs me to launch those videos with the world because if she had not lived her life working out and eating right she would not be here today. The reason she is still alive with stage 4 cancer and doing well despite whats going on is because how she lived. And she is passing that on to her children who will continue to pass that on. The first thing the doctors told her when diagnosing her is that they have hopes her body will pull through this because an unhealthy body would not.”

“So anyone who purchases my program will see that my mom striving to finish those workouts. And her message to them is ‘If I can do this with stage 4 cancer, YOU CAN TOO!’,” Mackenzie said, adding, “she is a funny one.”

As for her mother, Mackenzie said, “She can’t breath well or talk long. But with every ounce of energy she has, she spends it inspiring the world and lettingg people know God loves them and they are important.” She proudly said of her mother, “The woman will change the world.”

