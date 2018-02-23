Two housewives arguing about the other needing a job isn’t as funny as one might think.
In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Married to Medicine, Toya Harris tells Quad Lunceford “you need a job,” after Quad accuses her of degrading her position.
Things quickly go left, as Quad, who is also a housewife, laughs in Toya’s face.
“We’re going to toast to you on some fake sh*t,” Toya jabs. “That’s how we’re going to proceed.”
“So that means you and I will never speak again,” Quad responds.
Are you Team Toya or Team Quad? Sound off in the comments!
