Marlo Hampton made sure to keep things interesting on last night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Nene Leakes finally had her run-in with Cynthia Bailey at World Pride in New York City. Plus, Marlo has two lunch dates (one with Cynthia and one with Nene) and things didn’t necessarily go according to plan at either outing. Meanwhile, Kenya Moore bared her soul to Kandi Burruss about the current status of her relationship with Marc and Porsha Williams gets back to work amid her split with Dennis. Get the lowdown on everything you missed on last night’s episode. Watch!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!