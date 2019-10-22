There’s a new mom joining MTV!

Rachel Beaver will be making her small screen debut on the season premiere of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. The 17-year-old from Tennessee spoke to OKMagazine.com exclusively about joining the show and what she hopes fans will learn from her “wild” and “inspiring” story line.

“It was really exciting, I’m really nervous, it’s crazy. I can’t believe this is happening,” Rachel said about joining the hit MTV reality series. “I never thought my life was television quality, I’m going to be nervous. I’m a really normal girl! But it’s still exciting obviously, it’s a great opportunity.”

Rachel is now the mother to a daughter, Hazelee, born in February 2019. With all the highs and lows that comes with being a new mom, Rachel hopes that viewers won’t feel alone anymore after watching her story line. “A lot of girls go through the same thing that I do and it makes me feel comfortable knowing that I’m not the only one to have all this happen at once,” she said.

The young mom called the show so “inspiring” and “amazing to watch.”

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant premieres on October 22 at 9pm ET, only on MTV!