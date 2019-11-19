<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find out everything you missed on this week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Cynthia Bailey prepares to finally have a face-to-face showdown with Nene Leakes at World Pride. Plus, did Kenya Moore really just admit that she is jealous of her newborn baby Brooklyn? And find out what Kandi Burruss had to say about her husband Todd Tucker‘s decision to take his 23-year-old daughter to a strip club. Watch our recap above!