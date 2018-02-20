It’s Ryan’s big day! Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie, exchanged vows once again, but this time with their family and friends. The big day comes just six months after Ryan checked out of rehab, however, that didn’t stop him from having a few drinks and even chewing tobacco. Despite having time to prepare, Ryan didn’t write his wedding vows, and Mackenzie did. At the end of the ceremony, Mackenzie slammed her husband saying, “You’re drunk!” At the reception, Ryan’s mom, Jen, and Maci Bookout finally discussed their issues and assured each other that no matter what they go through, they still love each other and have each other’s backs.

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell stepped in to help his dad, Butch, get the help he needs when it comes to his addiction. The two offered to pay for him to check into rehab for six months, but the treatment center was willing to give him it for free after learning more about his story. Tyler and Butch both struggled the first day, but staffers assured the father-son duo that he was in the best place for recovery. After Butch was checked in, Tyler said goodbye to his dad and broke down in tears.

Farrah Abraham is ready to put her and her mother, Debra’s differences aside while in Los Angeles to film a special for MTV. Since it was Deb’s birthday, Farrah and her daughter Sophia planned to spend time with her, despite their rocky past. While in Los Angeles, Farrah also has some time to herself and undergoes vaginal rejuvenation. Then it came time to film the MTV special and things took a turn for the worse. Farrah was running very late and flipped after learning that her mom, Debra, waited in the car the entire time for her. She flipped on her producer Kristen.

Amber Portwood is ready for the big gender reveal! She and her second baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, learned they are expecting a baby boy! Amber’s daughter, Leah, celebrated her 9th birthday with an epic party, plus, she learned that she will finally be getting a baby brother. At the party she was excited, but later on Gary Shirley and Kristina admitted that Leah hasn’t talked much about her future sibling.

