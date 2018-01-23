Exclusive
SNEAK PEEK: Watch This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple Get SHOCKINGLY Real About Intimacy
‘I don’t really like strangers touching me.’
They’re in it for the long haul!
Molly Dugg & Jonathan Francetic may just be the most well adjusted Married at First Sight couple ever!
While enjoying their Jamaican honeymoon, the couple, who has only known each other for a few days, engaged in such a healthy conversation about intimacy it’ll leave you saying, “Now that’s how you marry a stranger!”
To see how the near-perfect conversation goes down, click the OK! exclusive video above!
Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime
