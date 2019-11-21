Find out what happened on last night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey.’ The ladies got lit at Melissa Gorga‘s 40th birthday party, Margaret Josephs is helping Marge Sr. move into a new apartment and Joe Giudice calls from the ICE Detention Center to vent his frustrations about wanting to just pack up and wait it out in Italy. Plus, Teresa Giudice isn’t shy about flirting with Tony, a former fling who has been hired to put a pool in her backyard. Watch!

