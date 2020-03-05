OK! gets a sneak peek of what’s to come for three of America’s guiltiest pleasures.

Waka & Tammy

Premieres Thursday, March 12, 10pm

In this new series, Waka Flocka Flame and wife Tammy Rivera apply the lessons they learned in Marriage Boot Camp to their everyday lives. But dealing with meddling in-laws, demanding careers and raising their rebellious daughter will serve as the ultimate test for this longtime couple.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

New Time: Thursdays at 9pm ET

Five couples continue the journey to mend their relationships with the help of Dr. Ish and Judge Toler — but tensions are running high. CeeLo throws some major shade at fiancée Shani while an explosive fight between Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic forces others to intervene.

Life After Lockup

Fridays, 9pm

As the season finale approaches, drama is still following these seven fan-favorite Love After Lockup couples. Brittany and Marcelino’s relationship takes a nosedive after she catches him in a lie. Meanwhile, Sarah tries to mend things with Michael, but it’s difficult with his new girlfriend, Maria, in the picture.