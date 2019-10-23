Gamers can now save money with Game-Based Savings™ by playing their favorite PC games, now on mobile, PC and console platforms!

Blast has expanded the number and variety of supported game titles, and is adding at least two major new games each month. Dead by Daylight, Rust and Warframe are the new additions to the Blast library in October.

They are available for PC via a Steam account, and the Blast App, enabling gamers to play and save money using the Blast’s, Game-Based Savings™. Now available on Google Play and the Apple Store, Blast helps gamers save money by playing the games they love most with Game-Based Savings™.

This unique savings feature tracks game stats to grow a free savings account by transferring 1¢ per in-game action from a player’s linked checking account into a savings Goal. With all the traditional security of a bank, gamers can stay ahead of life’s expenses by using the easiest savings tool built specifically with gamers in mind.

As players game and save, all deposits into Blast accrue 2% APY interest,. Blast introduced Game-Based Savings™ this year to combat the startling statistic that most Americans would be unprepared to cover the cost of a $400 emergency. This drive to help people build a nest egg in novel ways is not new to CEO and founder Walter Cruttenden.

After founding Acorns, the leading micro-investing app, Walter gathered a team to expand on the principles of saving by pairing it with gaming, an activity most people do every day for fun.

“By coupling something we need to do, like saving money, with something we love to do, like gaming, we can save without effort,” said Walter. The company is scoping out the game market, planning to make Game-Based Savings™ available to 80% of the world’s gamers by mid 2020. Gamers that want to add their own favorite game to the platform can suggest new games through in-app messaging.

Located on the inbox, gamers can write the name of games they want to see added, and the dev team will add it to the list. In addition to new games, Fortnite is now available for mobile and console platforms with Overwatch in the works to join console soon. Both are also still available for PC use along with PUBG and CS:GO.

