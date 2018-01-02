Cara Delevingne has conquered both the runway and the silver screen. Now, she’s putting her skills to work as the face of Dior’s Capture Youth Age-Defying Advanced Creme and Intense Action Serums. To celebrate the launch, the British beauty stars in four digital videos, shot by New York-based photographer and film maker. (Check out the videos below!) In one of the videos, Cara states, “I know Capture Youth is really good because all of my girlfriends want to steal it from me.” And for good reason. The featherweight cream and five serums address fine lines and dark spots before they can even appear. Even better, the products are meant to be mixed or layered to create your ideal customized combo so that anyone can get that supermodel glow.

Dior Capture Youth Age-Defying Advanced Creme, $95; Intense Action Serums, $95 each, dior.com