Watch! Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Reveal Lisa Vanderpump Is 'More Present' On 'Vanderpump Rules' After Quitting 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval revealed that Lisa Vanderpump is “more present” on the show since she quit Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during a chat with OKMagazine.com. The couple also shared details about their new cocktail book, Fancy AF Cocktails.

Ariana, 34, and Tom, 36, dished on Lisa after being asked how she was as a boss. “I think Lisa … I think people will be really happy to see Lisa on this season. I think they are going to see a side of her that they have not seen before. I think that they’ll see more of her — more of who she is — and I think it’ll be really good,” Ariana divulged.

“I think it’s a positive thing too. She’s more present, I feel like, just emotionally,” Tom added. “[Real Housewives of] Beverly Hills filmed at the same time as Vanderpump Rules, and so when she was filming both shows, she would be coming from lunch with those ladies and coming to SUR, and so she’s had that on the brain,” Ariana said.

Conversation then turned to the pair’s new cocktail book. They struggled to pick a favorite drink from their many recipes. “A favorite cocktail means that someone has to pick a favorite child. I feel like it’s so hard, and every time that we flip through the book, I feel like I see one that maybe overlooked before,” Ariana explained.

Tom continued, “Love the THT. THT is really great, especially like [for] Thanksgiving or if you’re having a holiday party, you can like pre-batch it. You just turn the ounces into cups — instead of one and half ounces, you have one and a half cups. It has matcha, it has ginger, it has lemon Kombucha, so it’s a nice steady upper and it’s light and refreshing.”

Watch the above video to find out whether Ariana and Tom think Lisa will ever return to RHOBH, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!