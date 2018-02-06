OK! Exclusive
'Bachelor' Recap! Arie Got His Ex Girlfriend Pregnant
Bye, bye Krystal!
On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Ari flew to Paris and took Krystal and Kendall on the infamous, awkward, two-on-one date. Krystal was confident she’d receive the rose but much to everyone’s surprise, Ari came to his senses and sent Krystal home. Finally!
Ari’s one-on-one date with Lauren B. started off quiet until he dropped a bombshell and told her he got his last girlfriend pregnant but she suffered from a miscarriage. Lauren also opened up and told Ari she was engaged to her last boyfriend.
