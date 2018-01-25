Arie Luyendyk Jr. Goes OFF On Krystal In New ‘Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: ‘She Put My Character In Question’

Hold on to your wine ladies and gents, Hurricane Krystal has arrived!

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, tensions are high as the ladies inform Arie Luyendyk Jr. that the house villain and constant pot-stirrer, Krystal, has been talking about him behind his back.

“She was calling you a liar,” Jenna informs Arie, before the preview clip flashes to a sit down between the former racecar driver and fitness instructor.

“She put my character in question,” Arie can be heard saying.

Then the video shows Krystal sweetly telling Arie, “aww our first flight.”

To which he, not so-sweetly, responds, “It could be our last fight.”

The clip ends with Krystal declaring that she’s “done!”

To see what else is in store on Monday night’s episode, click the video above!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Do you think Arie will send Krystal packing? Sound off in the comments!