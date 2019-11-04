Ashley Jones Is 'Trying To Reconnect' With Baby Daddy Bar Smith
The 'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' star isn't sure if they have the same 'priorities.'
Ashley Jones is ready to spend some time with her loved ones.
In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, the reality star is ready to set some time aside to spend with her on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Bar Smith.
Ashley is balancing school, being a mom and working, so her schedule has been a bit hectic. Bar planned a weekend getaway for the two since she’s been so busy and Ashley is excited to use this time “trying to reconnect” with him.
